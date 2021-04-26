JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville will celebrate Arbor Day at 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Monterey Park, 501 Rockport Road.
The annual ceremony marks the springtime holiday, first observed in 1872, in which people are encouraged to plant trees. Janesville's event will include the planting of trees near Monterey Park’s restored riverbank area, according to a news release.
Face masks and social distancing are required at the event.
For more information, call the city Parks Division at 608-775-3025.