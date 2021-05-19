JANESVILLE
The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced “Discover Wisconsin,” a tourism TV show focused on points of interest throughout the state, will shine its spotlight on Janesville in an upcoming episode.
The episode premieres at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WKOW-TV 27 (Madison) and WIFR-TV 23 (Rockford, Illinois). It is already available on Discover Wisconsin’s YouTube channel and on the show’s Facebook page. In addition, the show will be available for streaming on Roku, smart TVs, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and at Discover Wisconsin.com.
The episode begins by exploring Janesville’s designation as a “Bird City” and shares opportunities for birding along Janesville’s segment of the Ice Age Trail in Rockport Park and at the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum. It then focuses on the addition of several large-scale outdoor murals as JACVB Executive Director Christine Rebout discusses the city’s more than 50 pieces of public art.
Programs, activities and local art at Hedberg Public Library are highlighted next, followed by “Discover Wisconsin” host Marie Justice and her family exploring family-friendly athletic opportunities such as foot golf at Blackhawk Golf Course and pickleball with the Janesville Pickleball Club at Riverside Park. Exploration of Skelly’s Farm Market and Daluge Farm Tours close the episode.
“Over the years, we’ve worked with Discover Wisconsin on a number of occasions to highlight many of our attractions including Rotary Botanical Gardens, Rock Aqua Jays, Rock County Historical Society and historic districts,” Rebout said. “This episode offers a fresh perspective of the many opportunities in Janesville to discover adventure in ‘Wisconsin’s Great Outside.’”