Janesville area theater students have won nearly two dozen regional awards for their performances with musical performances in the last year.
The Overture Center awarded 22 “Jerry Awards” to students and support staff during a four-hour awards ceremony on Sunday, June 12, that included performances from high school theater departments across the state. Named for philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi, the Jerry Awards are given out on the same night each year as the Tony Awards, which recognizes excellence in Broadway theater.
The Jerry Awards recognize only musical theater performances; plays or other forms of theater are not eligible, Parker Arts Academy coordinator Jan Knutson told The Gazette.
The majority of the awards received in the Janesville area were earned by Parker High School, going under the name Parker Arts Academy. The school earned one of 17 “Outstanding Musical” awards for its most recent production, “Anastasia: The Musical,” as well as more than a dozen other awards in categories including lead performer, supporting performer and costume design.
Knutson said the awards are an “affirmation” of the work that staff and students put into the productions.
“Awards are a great thing when you receive them, and sometimes you’re deserving and you don’t receive them,” she said. “Everything we’re doing is on the right track for excellence, because I like to think that excellence is what we are really about.”
The Janesville School District’s summer school program, which includes performers in middle and high school from its own schools and other Rock County-area schools, received six awards for its July 2021 production of “Guys and Dolls.” Those awards include multiple lead performer and dance accolades.
Craig High School won two awards for its production of “The Addams Family,” one for lead performer and the other a spirit award.
As part of the awards ceremony, Janesville students performed as part of ensembles made up of performers and dancers, and as a winner of the Outstanding Musical award, Parker students selected a song from the production to present, Knutson said.
Knutson added that it’s great to see Janesville students get recognized and have opportunities to share their work with a wider state audience.
“It’s one thing to perform on our stage, and then another to go to a performance space like the Overture Center, that has a sold-out crowd,” she said.
