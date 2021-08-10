Firefighters continued their investigation into a fire inside of Wedges, a tavern on Janesville’s northwest side early Tuesday morning. The fire started in the kitchen and there’s an estimated $125,000 in damages to the building and contents.
Wedges, a tavern on Janesville’s northwest side, caught fire Tuesday morning.
Damage is estimated at $125,000 to the building and contents, said Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.
One firefighter was treated on scene for a heat-related condition.
Firefighters were called at 5:23 a.m. to the tavern at 2006 N. County E. It appeared the fire started in the kitchen area, Lukas said.
"An aggressive fire attack kept the fire from spreading to the bar area, but fire did extend to the attic area," according to a fire department news release. "Firefighters worked to reach hot spots in the attic, which was difficult due to limited access."
One fire unit was still on scene, checking for any smouldering, at 9:30 a.m., and the fire inspector was looking into what started the fire.
A post on the Wedges Facebook page said it would not be open Tuesday, and, "We'll post when we can open."
Bruce Monson, longtime Janesville tavern owner, owns Wedges.
This story will be updated.
