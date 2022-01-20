To design a proposed ice arena and community center at Janesville’s main shopping mall, the city of Janesville has tapped a Milwaukee architect that designed numerous YMCAs, and a Minnesota designer that has worked on professional league ice rink projects.
The city announced in a press release Thursday it has chosen Zimmerman Architectural Studios of Milwaukee and 292 Design Group for the project.
Last fall the Janesville City Council unanimously approved allocating up to $2 million in federal, American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds for the proposed Woodman’s Community Center project in the location of the former Sears store at Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave.
Contracting with the two firms doesn't guarantee the project will go forward, but the design work will give city officials and private stakeholders—including owners and operators of the Janesville Jets amateur youth hockey club—a path toward a new, two-sheet ice arena and 20,000-square-foot hard court and flex space for various events.
The design study could guide the council as it considers approving millions more to replace the aging, city-owned ice arena south of downtown Janesville where local hockey leagues and the Jets now practice and play.
Proponents say the hybrid public event center would not only give local hockey and youth sports an updated facility, it would be the largest venue in Janesville to host conferences, banquets and other events.
According to the city press release, Minneapolis-based 292 Design Group has worked on more than 60 ice center projects. That includes Ice Den Chandler, a youth and family hockey and figure skating arena in Chandler, Arizona, and the Anaheim Ducks’ Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena youth and family ice rink in Irvine, California.
Zimmerman Architectural Studios has served as a planner and architect for more mixed-use projects and 30 YMCA recreation and community centers.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.