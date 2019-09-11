MADISON

After a battle against municipalities from across the state Wednesday, Janesville won the crown for best tasting tap water.

Judges for the best-tasting tap water contest at the 34th annual Wisconsin Section of the American Water Works Association convention tested the water samples for taste, smell and appearance.

Janesville Utility Director David Botts said the award is gratifying.

“We were up against some tough competition, but it was good to see the judges felt our water tastes the best," he said.

Botts said the city hasn't participated in the contest in about five years and was "proud" to win in its return this year.

"It’s wonderful to be recognized by peers in the industry. Everyone I know from around the state, they all support each other, and I’ve been congratulated by many today," Botts said.

Janesville won two trophies—best ground water and best overall water.

As Wisconsin's best, Janesville will move on to compete at the national level next year against the top water from each state.