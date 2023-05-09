JANESVILLE – Janesville School Superintendent Mark Holzman will ask for approval from the school board to hire “outside professionals” to help guide the board and district on drafting its new strategic plan.
The anticipated date of the request is June 13.
Holzman said the professionals will be individuals who work with boards and public education institutions on strategic plans and help elicit feedback.
Holzman said he has also received guidance from community members who are “passionate about strategic planning” who could continue to help develop the plan during the whole process as part of stakeholder groups.
“I would like us to potentially start after the June meeting identifying stakeholder groups, and all of us probably have some idea in our mind how many groups in our mind, what those groups would be and how those look like. Then, we’ll use some of that guidance from those professionals to go about, ‘How are we going to about asking them?’ ‘What are we going to ask them?’ So, we are not asking them 50 questions,” Holzman said.
Holzman said he was “really impressed” with conversations he had with board members in workshops after board meetings in April that started the process of forming a strategic plan. The process, which Holzman is calling “Janesville’s Way Forward,” so far has identified three “guideposts.” Those were that the district is a “great place to learn” and a “great place to work,” and that the district “has great schools for our community.”
“A great place to learn could be how kids feel. It could be how they are achieving. It could be what they are participating in. It could be all kinds of things, and I think what we will want to do is identify stakeholders as we talk about what those parameters would be so we continue to get feedback about these guideposts,” Holzman said.
He suggested that “areas we would pay attention to” would likely be in student achievement, student development, employee relations, communication or community feedback and finances.
Holzman suggested more work could be done before the stakeholder groups are established. He said up to four or five workshops may be necessary to establish what the board and district want to see in the strategic plan.
Debt defeasance
The school board approved paying down part of its $22.5 million debt. District Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea recommended the move to save on interest and with the intent of allowing the district to plan and structure future debt payments
The district will be able to use just over $6.2 million to fund an escrow account created for this purpose. In an April memo to Holzman and the board’s finance committee, McCrea said creating the escrow account will help create an expense that will qualify for state aid. Before that was possible, the board needed to pass a resolution approving to pay down the debt.
