JANESVILLE
Two days of intense field research by Craig and Parker Madison Seminar young scholars next week will be capped off with a question-and-answer briefing with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet.
The scholars are enrolled in Advanced Placement government classes at both schools. The Madison Seminar program is a component of the AP classes and is offered in addition to the traditional AP class requirements.
Dallet is the newest member of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. She was elected in 2018 after serving 10 years as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. During her career, she has served as an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County and an adjunct professor of law at Marquette University.
Dallet plans to attend a Tuesday morning briefing with Parker scholars and a Tuesday evening dinner meeting with Craig scholars. Both meetings will be held at the Madison Club.
The scholars have been studying and researching state government issues throughout the school year. During field research in Madison, they will conduct independent interviews with leaders and experts in their chosen fields. The scholars from both schools also have scheduled a question-and-answer briefing with Janesville Assembly Representative Deb Kolste.
The Madison Seminar program was created in 2011. Kate Bennett at Parker and Samantha Riehbrandt at Craig direct the programs.