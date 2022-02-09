Beloit
Janesville restaurant operator Tom Fong never imagined he’d wind up as a panelist on a film festival circuit.
Yet, as Fong hand rolled dozens of egg rolls for a lunch crowd this week at Cozy Inn, his Chinese restaurant in downtown Janesville, he continued to take phone calls for interviews about the 2019 documentary “The Six”—a film Americans will finally get to see now that communist Chinese censors have released the film to audiences worldwide.
Now, Fong and his family’s story will be presented on screen and in person in late February in Beloit when “The Six” is featured at the Beloit International Film Festival.
“The Six,” which explores themes of survival, racism, immigration and family, is Fong’s own story.
And an amazing story it is. For starters, how many people alive now can say their father survived the 1912 sinking of the Titanic? Fong can.
Fong’s father, Wing Sun Fong—or as he was called on the Titanic’s passenger manifest, Fang Lang—was one of six Chinese nationals who rescuers recovered from frigid waters of the north Atlantic on April 5, 1912.
The film chronicles how the Chinese men rescued from the wreck were taken to New York with the other survivors. But instead of being cared for in the U.S., the six men were promptly deported. That’s thanks in large part to political exclusion laws and anti-Chinese fervor in the U.S. at the time of the Titanic wreck.
Wing Sun, a restaurant waiter who eventually was allowed back in to the U.S., lived in Milwaukee. He was 65 years old when Tom Fong was born. Fong said his father spoke little English and died almost 40 years ago.
Most of his life, Fong was vaguely aware his father had survived a shipwreck. He didn’t learn the full truth until 2015, when he got a phone call from maritime historian, author and film producer Steven Schwankert.
Schwankert had discovered that by 1912, Wing Sun was a teenager working as a seaman when he stepped aboard the Titanic.
Tom Fong, 62, a Milwaukee native who has lived in Janesville most of his adult life, never so much as heard the word “Titanic” cross his father’s lips.
Schwankert, who had begun research on “The Six,” tracked down Fong through defunct internet chat rooms where much Titanic history has been pieced together.
By 2019, before the film was released by Chinese censors, Fong told The Gazette he had learned of his father’s survival from the most famous shipwreck of modern times. He did so by clinging to a piece of ornate wood paneling that broke off the Titanic as it sunk.
Since then, the film has been shown in 14,000 theaters across China, Canada and Australia. The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the rollout of the film, particularly in the U.S., however.
Fong said he’d pressed the Beloit International Film Festival to show the film once it became available.
“I told the producers of the film, ‘I see you’re showing it all over the place. Wouldn’t it be nice to show it here, at The Beloit International Film Festival” Fong said. “Then, I told BIFF that I’ve had a lot of people that have been inquiring about this film. They keep bugging me.”
When Schwankert pitched the film for Biff, too, the festival organizers agreed to include it on the 2022 event schedule. Fong and Schwankert will appear on panels at all three showings of the film on Feb. 26, 27 and March 6.
Fong said he’s never done that kind of public speaking before, but he can’t think of anyone else who’d be a more natural fit to do such an appearance locally.
Fong already has fielded interviews by the BBC, New York Times and other media.
“It’s been strange. Once, I had to get up in the middle of the night to do an Australian interview from my house, because of the time difference,” Fong said.