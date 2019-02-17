JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. The city requires that parked vehicles be removed from the streets and most public parking lots until plowing is completed.

The town of Beloit has also declared a snow emergency starting at 11 p.m. Sunday and running until 3 p.m. Monday

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory runs until 3 a.m. Monday. 

The forecast calls for light to moderate snow throughout the afternoon.  will  Occasional bursts of moderate to heavy snow are possible, which will briefly reduce visibility to less than a half a mile at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Motorists should drive with caution and should expect snow-covered roads, according to the National Weather Service.

Janesville residents who cannot park in their driveways or garages may park in designated snow emergency stalls in these parking lots:

East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.

City Hall lot at West Wall and North Jackson streets.

South High Street lot at West Court and South High streets.

Senior center lot at St. Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.

Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.

River/Union streets lot at South River and Union streets.

North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.

Fines for parking on the streets during a snow emergency are $50, according to a city news release.

