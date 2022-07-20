JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman is hoping to convince the city to allow exotic animals to be kept as pets – especially snakes.
Last Sunday, Crystal Weckerly posted about the city’s longtime exotic pets ban in the Facebook group “Reptile Lovers of Wisconsin.” Her hope was to get some like-minded people attending the Show Me the Reptiles Expo in Janesville that weekend to sign her petition pushing for the change.
The city of Janesville's current ordinance prohibits “poisonous or constricting snakes such as pythons or boas.” Animals that are not wild and are acceptable include ferrets and nonpoisonous and non-constricting snakes, according to the city’s website.
Weckerly and her husband, Travis, own two ball pythons, Loki and Triton. Triton, age 2, is a banana genetic stripe and Loki, age 7, is a mystic snake. The Weckerlys also have dogs, cats and a pet gecko.
Crystal Weckerly is pushing for the ordinance change so that her two snakes can live with her instead of with a friend in Madison. She also wants to open a reptile education center and store in Janesville.
“This little guy (Loki) was the first snake I ever held,” Weckerly said. “I was terrified. A year and a half ago I would have been like, ‘you’re kidding me. I’m never going to hold a snake.’”
But then they bonded instantly.
“I held him and fell in love,” she said.
Soon, she was inspired to do more, and has reached out to city council members and to Janesville’s city attorney for guidance on the petition.
“The council said they need members to be on board with it,” she said. “I need to have groups or associations who are willing to back this with me.”
Backing
At the Show Me the Reptile Expo, Weckerly met Ryan McVeigh, who represents Wisconsin in the group The United States Association of Reptile Keepers McVeigh is also the founder and now former executive director of the Madison Area Herpetological Society. He quickly got on board and is now supporting Crystal and Travis as they continue to spread awareness.
McVeigh said Janesville's current ordinance appears to date back to the mid 20th Century.
“There’s actually a sample ordinance book from the ‘50s or ‘60s that went around. A lot of Wisconsin (municipalities) used similar or the same ordinances,” McVeigh said. “It says, generally, no venomous, no crocodilians. And a lot of time it says no constrictors.”
“The problem with that,” McVeigh continued, is that a boa constrictor is a species of snake.
McVeigh said almost all living snakes that are not venomous constrict their prey, and specifically prohibiting constrictor snakes eliminates almost all commonly kept pet snakes.
McVeigh has been interested in reptiles for decades, and he said handling and keeping snakes are good ways for people to connect to the natural world.
“These animals have a closer attachment to their natural environment,” that can be educational, he said, adding that “there’s a lot of cool stuff that comes out of kids interacting with reptiles and pushing them toward STEM and things like that.”
McVeigh has lived most of his life in Wisconsin and previously lived in Janesville. His work with The United States Association of Reptile Keepers often involves assessing local ordinances and laws that cover reptiles.
“When I was a kid, my uncle had snakes, and my grandma loves snakes,” he said. He said it’s always been a goal of his to see the Janesville ordinance changed, but he "just hadn’t been around locally to do it for a long time.”
Weckerly collected more than 140 signatures for her petition at the Janesville expo and is now putting together a petition letter and sharing her petition with local pet stores. She also made a change.org petition, which McVeigh said are not usually effective, but are a great way to get the word out virtually.
“One in 11 households have a reptile and 50% of them are snakes,” McVeigh said. “How many houses in Janesville have pet snakes that don’t know it's illegal? Then to find out one day, my pets are illegal.”