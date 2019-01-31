JANESVILLE

Janesville did not set a record low temperature this week.

Thursday morning’s low of minus 30 was one degree above the record of minus 31, set Feb. 2, 1996, according to Gazette weather data going back to 1948.

Janesville easily set records for Jan. 30 and 31, however.

Wednesday’s high temperature of minus 12 set a record for lowest high Jan. 30. The former lowest high for that date was minus 5, set in 1951.

And Thursday morning’s low of minus 30 is the new record low for that date, exceeding the former record of minus 21, set Jan. 31, 1996.

The record is based on data reported by the Janesville Wastewater Treatment Plant on the south side of the city. Different locations in the area might have experienced different low temperatures.

Weather data from National Weather Service recorded at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, for example, showed a low temperature at 6:45 a.m. Thursday of minus 29.