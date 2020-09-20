JANESVILLE
Several Janesville service clubs will host a drive-thru food drive to benefit ECHO, according to a news release.
The food drive will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 27, at Traxler Park.
The drive will be contactless. Volunteers will wear masks and social distance while removing donations from trunks, according to the release.
The drive is organized by volunteers from the Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis, Noon Kiwanis, Noon Lions, Tuesday Breakfast Optimists, Wednesday Morning Optimists, Forward Janesville Ambassadors and League of Women Voters.