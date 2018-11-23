JANESVILLE
When Janet McLean started working at the Janesville Senior Center 25 years ago, members played a lot more card games than they do now.
Today, more people are interested in staying active—taking a line dancing class or doing chair yoga, for example, she said.
The preferred activities might have changed, but the mission of recreation, education and fellowship hasn’t.
“Seniors nowadays want to learn something,” McLean said. “It’s not like they want to come and sit idle.”
McLean, the senior center supervisor, has been with the organization for half its tenure. The senior center will celebrate its 50th anniversary next week with a free event open to the public.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday and include a short program starting at 1:30 p.m. JATV has compiled a reel of old videos that will play throughout the event.
The building at 69 S. Water St. was built as a Carnegie library, and the stone relief on its Main Street side still indicates that. When the library moved a few blocks south in 1968, the senior center occupied the vacant first floor. The city’s recreation division took the second level, said Linda Kleven, the senior center’s recreation programmer.
Eventually, the senior center expanded and took over the entire building. Now it offers services and activities from euchre and scrapbooking to weekly live music and programs about Medicare, Kleven said.
McLean said members—ages 50 and older—can suggest new classes, and the senior center tries to find a way to make them happen. It keeps the organization flexible and open to ideas.
Kleven described the center as “the Boys and Girls Club for adults.” Membership, which costs $25 annually, hovers between 750 and 800, she said.
The 50th anniversary celebration will give people a chance to see what the senior center is all about and hopefully consider joining, she said.
“It’s a proven fact that the more active you stay the older you get, the more health you maintain,” Kleven said. “The senior center is a great way to do that, whether it be an exercise class or just the camaraderie of playing a card game with other people.”
