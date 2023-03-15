JANESVILLE — The Janesville School Board amended its 2022-23 budget Tuesday, as the district received more state aid than expected when the budget was approved last fall.
In October, the board approved a budget that anticipated the district receiving just under $78.9 million in state aid. The amended amount is just over $79 million, an increase of about $191,500.
The district will also receive about $31.9 million in local funds, about $15,000 more than expected. It will also receive just over $17.7 million in federal aid, $587 more than expected.
And the district will receive about $4.1 million in aid from other sources, about $259,000 more than expected.
The district expects its total expenses to amount to $137.8 million, about $466,000 more than last fall’s initially approved $137.3 million budget.
The district will receive about $21.6 million for special education, about $183,000 less than the $21.8 million it expected.
It expects to spend $16.1 million on special education curriculum, $96,895 less than the anticipated $16.2 million. And it expects to spend about $2.7 million on pupil services, down from about $2.8 million
The board approved the amendments without discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.