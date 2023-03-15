01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE — The Janesville School Board amended its 2022-23 budget Tuesday, as the district received more state aid than expected when the budget was approved last fall.

In October, the board approved a budget that anticipated the district receiving just under $78.9 million in state aid. The amended amount is just over $79 million, an increase of about $191,500.

