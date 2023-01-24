01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE – An international school staff development forum will take place  on U.S. soil for the first time ever on March 31. The location: Craig High School in Janesville.

The forum is a part of International College and Career Counseling (IC3), an organization that provides educational lectures to high school staff throughout the world to better counsel students on going to a college or university after graduation. The March 31 event, a “regional forum,” is mostly geared directly toward high school staff, with university educators also welcome.

