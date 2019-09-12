JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District’s ACT scores for the junior class dropped for the third year in a row.

The results of ACT scores and the Wisconsin Forward Exam were released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Thursday.

The Janesville School District’s overall ACT scores went from 19.3 in the 2016-17 school year, to 18.9 in 2017-18 and to 18.4 in 2018-19, according to DPI data.

The top score for the ACT is 36.

Those results are based on ACT tests given to juniors last year. It used to be that only college-bound students took the ACT, but now the state requires all juniors to take the exam.

District officials said they are making changes they hope lead to better scores in the future, such as ramping up middle school math instruction and teaching some topics closer to the date of the ACT.

Brian Babbitts, assistant director of secondary education and coordinator of district assessment, said it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for the decrease in scores, but it’s important to remember that each year's scores represent a new group of students.

The ACT and the Wisconsin Forward Exam are just two data points of student achievement, but they give district officials valuable information, Babbitts said.

“It gives you another lens to look at the rigors of the standards,” Babbitts said.

The school district is changing its middle school math instruction to help students deal with the challenges of the ACT. That doesn’t mean the math will necessarily be more difficult, but it might be more in depth. Because students have so much information at their fingertips, the challenge is now to help them understand how mathematics work beyond the basics of the times tables and memorizing algebraic formulas, Babbitts said.

For the past several years the district has required teachers to do more “engaged” learning, which the district believes matches the kind of complex thinking required by the job market and by exams such as the ACT. Such learning tends to me more hands on, requires students learn complex problems. That’s opposed to the traditional “sit and get” method, where students sit at desks and take notes.

Babbitts and school officials are also introducing students to the ACT Aspire. The tests and assessments require the same kind of critical thinking skills required on the ACT. Students become more comfortable facing such challenges.

District communications Specialist Patrick Gasper said the Wisconsin Forward Exams, which are given to children in grades 3 to 8, showed that the district was having success closing the gap between white students and English language learners and African-Americans. In addition, the district is closing the gap between middle- and upper-class students and students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“It shows that our core instruction is working well,” Babbitts said.

The Forward Exam places students in one of four categories: below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.

Highlights from the Janesville School District's Wisconsin Forward Exam include: