JANESVILLE — The Janesville School District has about 100 more students than were enrolled a year ago, reversing a yearslong downward trend.
Data shared Tuesday by the school district shows that on Jan. 13, the second Friday in January, its total enrollment was 9,420 students. That’s up from 9,317 students counted on the second Friday of January in 2022, an increase of 103 students, or about 1%.
The school district does have fewer students now than it did at the start of the 2022-23 school year. When a similar count was done about four months ago, on the third Friday in September, the district’s total enrollment was 9,484.
But despite that dip of 64 students since September, enrollment is still on an upward climb from a year ago, district officials emphasized.
Patrick Gasper, the school district’s public information officer, wrote in an email Tuesday that the district has been monitoring enrollment trends.
“The numbers support what our enrollment studies have suggested. While the district has seen enrollment decline over the past several years, it appears to be stabilizing,” Gasper said.
“The numbers are the net result of students moving in and out of the district, mid-year graduates and students dropping out of high school,” the release additionally noted.
According to the release, the district has seen its enrollment drop every year the past five years, with 151 fewer students in 2021-22 than in the year prior to that; 170 fewer students in 2020-21; 53 fewer students in 2019-20; 80 fewer students in 2018-19 and 29 fewer students in 2017-18.
Breakdown of numbers
Last month’s count showed the school district has 8,798 students enrolled in kindergarten, grades one through 12 and at the Youth Services Center. That’s up from 8,702 in January 2022 and a slight drop from 8,881 in September 2022.
In early childhood, there were 56 students counted last month, up from 43 in January 2022 and 38 in September 2022.
In four-year-old kindergarten, there were 566 students counted last month, one more than 565 in September 2022 and a slight drop from 572 in January 2022.
