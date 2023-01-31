01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE — The Janesville School District has about 100 more students than were enrolled a year ago, reversing a yearslong downward trend.

Data shared Tuesday by the school district shows that on Jan. 13, the second Friday in January, its total enrollment was 9,420 students. That’s up from 9,317 students counted on the second Friday of January in 2022, an increase of 103 students, or about 1%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you