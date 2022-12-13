JVG_201223_TAGOS02
Buy Now

TAGOS Dean of Students Marianne McGuire works in 2020 with student Logan Levitski to help with research his project on mental health and other contributing factors of the 1999 Columbine shooting.

 File photo/Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—Parents and students with ties to the Tailoring Academics to Guide Our Students (TAGOS) Leadership Academy, a Janesville School District charter school, pleaded with the school board Tuesday to not close it.

Superintendent Mark Holzman has recommended closing TAGOS, which since 2007 has accepted students for project-based learning tailored to their needs and offered remedial reading and math. It is located within Janesville Parker High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you