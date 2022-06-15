Janesville teachers will receive the maximum wage adjustment allowed under state law for the 2022-23 school year.
The Janesville School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday June 14, with little discussion, to approve a 4.7% base wage increase for the 2022-23 academic year that starts July 1. The board also voted to revise the staff salary schedule by eliminating stipends for participation on district and school improvement committees.
State law allowed the Janesville Education Association to negotiate for a 4.71% wage adjustment based on the state Department of Revenue’s inflation calculation that was released in January.
Act 10, which was signed into law in 2011, prevents public employee unions from negotiating yearly wage adjustments higher than the rate of inflation.
Teachers will receive the wage adjustment despite the forecast of tight budgets ahead for the district and reduced effectiveness of the district’s operating referendum passed only a few years ago. The financial woes are caused by years of decreasing or stagnating enrollment and no additional per-pupil taxing authority in the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget, like in prior years.
Neighboring districts such as Whitewater and Fort Atkinson school districts have also approved plans to provide their teaching staff with wage adjustments of 4.7% for the 2022-23 school year. Earlier this week, Milton became an outlier by only offering teachers a 2% wage adjustment, citing looming deficits with no new money expected allocated from the state and decreasing enrollment.
