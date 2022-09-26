More than 2,600 kids in grades kindergarten through 12 participated in the Janesville School District’s 2022 summer school program, according to a report to be presented to the school board on Tuesday.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the school district offices, 527 S. Franklin St.
According to the report, there were classes at all but two school buildings, with sessions running from June 6 through Aug. 19.
Registration was once again online, and summer school started just a few days after the regular school year wrapped up.
“Summer school staff believe that the students transition more readily from the regular school year to summer school, since the students were already in a routine, and it provides little disruption to their daily schedules,” the report said.
At the elementary level, activities included planting school gardens, learning about nutrition, and virtual field trips around the United States.
At the middle school level, there were classes in computer science, environmental science, engineering, physical education, math literacy, play production and maintaining a school garden.
At the high school level, students focused on earning the credits to graduate and had access to enrichment classes.
And there were band and orchestra classes at some grade levels.
Finally, “Grease” was the summer musical at Parker High School, with participants from Janesville and surrounding school districts.
Summer school begins next year on June 14, 2023.
