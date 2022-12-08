JVG_221209_BAGS
The Janesville School District is looking for volunteers to bag or distribute groceries as a part of its Delivering Bags of Hope food drive. Collin Marling, left, and Riley North helps sort and count filled bags during the Bags of Hope food drive and distribution at the Dollar General Distribution Center in Janesville last year. The annual assembly-style food drive for low-income families and senior citizens has been organized by the School District of Janesville and local businesses since 2009.

The Janesville School District is looking for more volunteers for its 14th annual Delivering Bags of Hope food drive on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The district needs volunteers to bag groceries or to drive and deliver groceries on the day of the event. To volunteer, contact Denise Jensen by this Wednesday, Dec. 14, at djensen@janesville.k12.wi.us or 608-743-5055.

