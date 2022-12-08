The Janesville School District is looking for volunteers to bag or distribute groceries as a part of its Delivering Bags of Hope food drive. Collin Marling, left, and Riley North helps sort and count filled bags during the Bags of Hope food drive and distribution at the Dollar General Distribution Center in Janesville last year. The annual assembly-style food drive for low-income families and senior citizens has been organized by the School District of Janesville and local businesses since 2009.
The Janesville School District is looking for more volunteers for its 14th annual Delivering Bags of Hope food drive on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The district needs volunteers to bag groceries or to drive and deliver groceries on the day of the event. To volunteer, contact Denise Jensen by this Wednesday, Dec. 14, at djensen@janesville.k12.wi.us or 608-743-5055.
Superintendent Mark Holzman said in a statement that he was drawn to Janesville for its “strong sense of community pride” and people caring about one another, like in the Delivering Bags of Hope drive.
“The Bags of Hope drive is a terrific example of this with hundreds of school district employees teaming up with partners at the city of Janesville and local businesses to help ensure families in need get support to have a happier holiday season during the time when children won’t have access to school meals,” Holzman said.
The district collected more than $45,000, and food for 350 families and 50 seniors throughout Janesville. Local business donate space, service, materials and money to support the drive.
