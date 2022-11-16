JANESVILLE -- The Janesville School District earned an overall “meets expectations” ranking in its 2021-22 school report card from the state of Wisconsin. 

State report card ratings are based on achievement, growth, target group outcomes and students on track to graduation, over a period of 2-3 years.  Graduation, attendance and absenteeism are looked at to determine “on track to graduation.”

