JANESVILLE -- The Janesville School District earned an overall “meets expectations” ranking in its 2021-22 school report card from the state of Wisconsin.
State report card ratings are based on achievement, growth, target group outcomes and students on track to graduation, over a period of 2-3 years. Graduation, attendance and absenteeism are looked at to determine “on track to graduation.”
The district was given a score of 60.2, a 3.4-point improvement from 56.8 in 2021-22. Superintendent Mark Holzman said in a statement that the district is pleased with the improvement and the work put into making that a reality.
“There is good news in these report cards, as well as clear points to work on,” Holzman said. “We continue to emphasize the importance of literacy and math skills, and of course, how vital it is that students are in school engaged in learning.”
Six of the district’s schools, all of them elementary, met the “exceeds expectations” threshold, including Jackson, Jefferson, Kennedy, Monroe, Roosevelt and Washington.
Jackson earned an 82 score, a 14.1 improvement. Jefferson had a 70.3, a 26-point improvement. Kennedy had a 72.4, a 0.7 increase. Monroe had a 78.4, an 8.5 increase. Washington had a 74.1, a 7.4 improvement.
Nine schools were classified as “meets expectations,” including Craig High School; the Adams, Harrison, Madison, Van Buren elementary schools; Edison and Franklin middle schools, ARISE and Rock University High School.
The largest growth out of those schools was at Craig. Last year it had a 53.3 score and it rose to 59.5 this year. ARISE, however, had a growth score of -1.8. Last year, it had a 64.7 score and this year had a 62.9 score. Harrison also dropped from 72.7 last year to 67.7 this year.
Five schools were categorized as “meets few expectations,” including Lincoln and Wilson Elementary, Marshall Middle School, Parker High School and Rock River Charter High School. In that group, Lincoln had the largest growth score at 10.3. It scored a 57.7, an improvement from 47.4 last year.
TAGOS and the Youth Services Center had “satisfactory progress.”
A statement released by the district said it “recognizes specific gains in English language arts K-1 and math. The district will continue to use the data points from the state report card, other nationally normed assessments and district-adopted curriculum assessments to develop an action plan to address identified gaps.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.