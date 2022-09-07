JANESVILLE
Parker High School’s family and consumer education kitchens look virtually the same—with a few equipment upgrades—as they did in the late 1980s when former Career and Technology Education Coordinator Kolleen Onsrud taught there.
Their set-up still resembles a residential kitchen, Onsrud explained, and it doesn’t provide what the district needs to prepare students for culinary careers.
“Craig (High School)’s kitchen has a small version of a commercial kitchen (purchased) with the last referendum, and Parker has never had a commercial kitchen,” she said. “To be honest, nothing has changed … and that’s because those are very, very expensive.”
“Without a referendum, or without an influx of money, or without major donations, there is no way to really accommodate that,” Onsrud added.
The Janesville School District’s current construction wish list includes updating the high school classroom kitchens and replacing the greenhouses with a portion of $16.6 million it received in federal COVID-19 stimulus money. Simultaneously, the district is looking to replace windows at Edison and Franklin middle schools and to update Franklin’s air system with infrastructure maintenance funds, for a total of $8 million.
The next few months will determine how much of that wish list can be funded and the final dollar amount. This comes as the district attempts to blend multiple projects, including those funded by stimulus funds, into one to be more cost effective. Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea said that through the rest of the year, the district will work with architecture firm EUA and contractor J.P. Cullen to determine what aspects of the project will make it into construction documents at the beginning of 2023. The expectation is to start construction in May 2023.
More equitable system
What’s the air like in the Janesville middle schools?
Depends on which one you’re at.
McCrea said Franklin is the last of the district’s middle and high schools that lacks an upgraded conditioned air system, which includes heating, cooling and quicker air exchanges. Kennedy Elementary also has conditioned air, McCrea said, leaving 11 sites without it.
The schools without conditioned air systems run on window ventilators, and in the case of some such as Lincoln, they’re the original units from the late 1950s.
The price tag on putting new air systems in the remaining buildings comes out to $46.2 million, more than the amount available in the maintenance fund, McCrea explained. So, the district is targeting Franklin to ensure that at least all secondary schools have the upgraded system.
“The point is … let’s create some equity at the secondary level, close that loop,” McCrea said.
Better learning experience
Any perceived inequity within the high school’s classroom kitchens and greenhouses comes from the facilities not meeting the standards of the professional world.
Onsrud said that with the lack of a commercial kitchen at Parker, and a limited one at Craig, students aren’t able to practice with restaurant standards including proper refrigeration, grease traps and cross-contamination and sanitation procedures.
“There are certain things that you’re not allowed, essentially, to cook because you don’t have the ventilation,” she said.
In the greenhouses, which are detached from the main buildings, it’s difficult to regulate the temperature year-round, Onsrud said, leaving them unusable during certain months. The irrigation systems inside are also old, and growing plants requires significant student or staff labor.
Having facilities that meet professional standards would help students to earn tech school credits or enroll in apprenticeships for careers in hospitality and agriculture, and compete in regional competitions, Onsrud said.
Any upgrades would also help address student learning loss, Onsrud added, as COVID-19 safety protocols prevented students from being close together earlier in the pandemic in kitchens or the greenhouses. It resulted in fewer opportunities to practice skills and more time watching demonstrations, she explained.
“Quite frankly, the whole aspect of learning loss (is applicable) when you think about what helps students to be engaged and help them to apply the learning,” she said. “Our students are using literacy and math and other communication skills every day when they’re in these facilities.”
Retrofitting limitations
The retrofitting needed for the district’s projects could significantly limit what it can do.
In the case of Franklin’s air system upgrades, installing new ductwork will be a challenge due to the ceiling height and lack of space between it and the support beams.
The district will likely need to use existing pipe channels, so the school doesn’t “run a bunch of ductwork and have six foot ceilings in the middle school,” McCrea said.
Retrofitting the kitchens at the high school would require upgraded ventilation and new equipment in a dedicated commercial space. And it could mean relocating the greenhouses to be adjacent to the buildings and new irrigation systems.
“Because we’re retrofitting, those (upgrades) may be pretty expensive and consume a chunk of the budget that was dedicated for it—that’s the hard part of these (projects),” Onsrud said. “It’s not like we’re building new; we are trying to retrofit work within existing structures.”