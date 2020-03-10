JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District’s four-year graduation rate was up slightly last year, putting it in the middle of the pack among districts it considers comparable.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released the graduation rates for all schools and school districts in the state. Statewide, the district average was 90%.
For the Janesville School District, the 2018-19 graduation rate was 88.8%, up from the previous year's rate of 88.4%. In the past six years, that rate has ranged from 86.1% to 89.5%.
Janesville tied for fifth among eight districts it considers comparable. Middleton-Cross Plains, La Crosse, Sun Prairie and Oshkosh had higher rates. Waukesha was the same, and Fond du Lac and Eau Claire were lower.
For individual Janesville schools:
- Craig High School had a rate of 95.2%, down from the previous year’s 95.8%. For five of the past six years, the rate has remained at 95% or above.
- Parker High School had a rate of 93.7%, up from the previous year’s 93.6%. In the past six years, Parker’s graduation rate has ranged from 89.1% to a high of 95.1% in the 2016-17 school year.
- Rock University High School, a Janesville School District charter school housed at Blackhawk Technical College, had a graduation rate of 100% for the second school year in a row. In the past six years, the rate has ranged from 92.3% to 100%.
- ARISE, the Janesville School District’s online school, had a graduation rate of 96.2%. That’s down from last year’s rate of 100%. The graduation rate for the school has ranged from 53.3% in the 2013-14 school year to 100% in the 2017-18 school year.
- TAGOS, a Janesville School District charter school, had a graduation rate of 90%, up from the previous year’s 86.7%. The graduation rate for the past six years has ranged between 81.3% to 100% in the 2016-17 school year.
- Rock River Charter School students get a Craig or a Parker diploma, and are included in the rates for those schools.
Even though all Janesville schools had a graduation rate at or above 90%, the state gave the district an overall graduation rate of 88.8%.
Janesville School District Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper explained that 43 students dropped out over the past four years, and those were factored into overall rate.
District Superintendent Steve Pophal acknowledged the district has work to do.
“We will continue working to make sure all students graduate well prepared for their future. We know that there are areas for improvement, particularly with our non-majority student groups,” Pophal said in a news release.
In Janesville, the four-year graduation rate for Hispanic students was 88.8%, compared to 82.8% statewide. Janesville rate was up from the previous year's 85.3%.
For African-American students, the graduation rate dropped to 68.4%, compared to 71.3% statewide. The previous year's graduation rate for African-American students in Janesville was 72%.