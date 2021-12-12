Each year, the Bags of Hope event brings groceries to over 400 families in the Janesville School District and 50 seniors in the community. Last year, the event went “virtual” and the district distributed gift cards to local food stores for families.
Now that restrictions are more relaxed, 150 members of school staff and local high schools returned to the Dollar General Distribution Center on Innovation Drive to pack bags and boxes full of both perishable and non-perishable food.
Superintendent Steve Pophal said everyone involved was excited for the opportunity to give back to their neighbors in need once again. “This is one way for us to say we're part of a larger community and everybody's welfare is our responsibility as well,” he said.
“It’s good to be back together again distributing food back out into the community and experience the fellowship that is part of this distribution event.”
Pophal said Bags of Hope raised over $42,000 in fundraising and provided $80,000 worth of groceries. This aid comes at a crucial time for some families, as the holiday break from school amplifies food shortages in impoverished households where children are getting a majority of their food from school.
When school is in session, students receive two reliable meals during breakfast and lunch each day.
“So when we have a holiday break, especially an extended break over the holidays, we know that food insecurity is a real issue for many of our kids,” Pophal said.
Inside the warehouse was a smattering of people who participated in the past, as well as those who were showing up for the first time to lend a hand. Working side by side, bagging rows and rows of food, the building resembled an assembly line and the group made short work of the initial portion of the morning.
Jennifer Knutson, who was waiting for her bags to be taken, enjoys that these types of gatherings are an effective way to introduce family and friends to charitable work.
“It's nice to instill in them the importance of paying it forward,” she said, adding that her son and his friend came along, to direct traffic outside the warehouse.
Parker High freshman Lily Ryan helped a group pack up items in a separate room which included refrigerated perishables. While she initially showed up to do service hours in preparation for her church, she looks forward to volunteering again.
After everything was ready for delivery, volunteers loaded buses, semitrailers and other vehicles. Each driver was assigned multiple addresses to visit, which included residential houses and mobile home parks. Families received six grocery bags and a bag of potatoes, as well as meat, vegetables and a box of canned food.
When she was finished with her deliveries, Knutson reflected on the day and the families she visited. “Everyone’s very appreciative and shocked at how much stuff comes,” she said.
Knutson wishes events such as Bags of Hope were expanded beyond this time of year, when volunteer and charity work is at its peak.
“There are 363 other days a year that those people need help; and it's hard.”