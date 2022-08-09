Janesville School District administrators are anticipating the state will pick up millions more of its tab for its 2022-23 school year.
During a preliminary budget discussion at the Aug. 9 Janesville school board meeting, district Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea presented an overview predicting it would receive $3.2 million more in state funding over last year. Should that prediction come true this fall when the state releases its equalized values report, it would bring in $69.7 million in aid to Janesville schools, up from $66.5 million in 2021-22.
Increases in equalized aid don’t increase the amount the district is allowed to tax on for the upcoming year – rather, that aid seeks to reduce the burden that would otherwise fall on taxpayers. To determine equalization aid to districts, the state looks at the average property valuation per pupil; the lower that number, the more aid a district can anticipate.
McCrea reassured the board that approving a preliminary budget that night would not lock them into an unbalanced budget later in the year.
“Understand there are no numbers on this memo that are carved in stone because of the dynamic nature of school finance,” McCrea said. “I continue to enjoy for me to be employed by the School District of Janesville, so I'm not going to lead you down the path which we cannot afford.”
Budget approved
The board, during Tuesday’s meeting, unanimously approved a preliminary operating budget of $134.9 million for the upcoming school year, with little discussion. The district’s overall levy is expected to increase by $2.1 million over last year – about half of the impact the recent operating referendum was supposed to have. Originally slated to increase by $4 million, the district is predicting that declining enrollment will decrease per-pupil state aid by about $2 million.
The board won’t vote on a final budget until later this fall. Before then, the district will need to plug in figures that are currently question marks, including its student enrollment and final state aid calculations.
Other aspects of the budget have been determined, namely the wage adjustments for employee salaries and benefits. Earlier this year, certified teaching staff received a 4.71% increase, the most allowed under state law that matches the rate of inflation.
