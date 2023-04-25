JANESVILLE — The Janesville School Board is expected to receive a proposal from Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea next month to put aside funds that will be used to pay off district debt.
McCrea will recommend to the board at its May 9 meeting to put aside just over $6.2 million to pay down the debt.
“The benefit of levying for future payments is two-fold; such action creates opportunity for both interest savings and allows the district to plan and structure for future debt payments,” McCrea wrote in an April 18 memo to Superintendent Mark Holzman and the school board’s finance committee.
McCrea added that putting money in escrow will create an expense that will qualify for state aid, but before that happens the board has to pass a resolution to pay down debt.
“Based on the district’s debt schedule, and on behalf of the district, the escrow agent pays, as scheduled, the appropriate debt payments,” McCrea wrote.
School board treasurer Greg Ardrey lauded how the district and the board has handled finances during his finance committee report to the school board Tuesday.
“We’ve done a nice job of handling our money,” Ardrey said.
According to a March 27 memo from McCrea, the district was expected to levy just over $11.5 million for referendum debt in the 2023-24 school year and just under $7.5 million in 2024-25 to district residents.
