JANESVILLE

Who does what in the district and with whose permission will be one of the topics at Tuesday’s Janesville School Board meeting.

In September, after a school board retreat and training session, Janesville School Board members filled out a survey titled “Whose Responsibility Is It?”

Seven of the eight board members took the 30-question survey, which asked which duties or decisions are the superintendent’s job, which are the board’s job and which are shared.

Board members were in complete agreement on only two of the 30 questions.

Recently, Superintendent Steve Pophal and Board President Kevin Murray revisited the survey. In particular, they wanted to look at the questions where the board was most divided.

Both provided written answers to questions. In doing so, they discovered they held similar—or identical—views on most of the issues.

Some of the issues the board was split on include:

Deciding which courses to cut to meet budget demands. Four board members thought that was a shared duty, and three thought it was the superintendent's.

Murray wrote that the administration builds the budget and presents it for the board's approval. The board determines what the district’s goals, promises and policies are and serves as the voice of the public.

Pophal essentially agreed, adding that if course reductions need to be made, the board can ask the administration for recommendations.

Deciding which extracurricular activities to offer. Four board members thought that was a shared duty, and three thought it was the superintendent's.

Murray wrote that the administration would make a proposal to the board, and the board would be asked to approve changes during the budget process. Board committees might be asked to do more research on a particular proposal.

Pophal agreed with Murray’s assessment.

Talking to the media after a drug search at the high school. Three members said that is a duty shared by the board and superintendent. Four said it was for the superintendent alone.

Murry wrote that in most cases, the district’s communications coordinator would handle questions.

“There may be times when circumstances require the board to meet and have direct knowledge, in these cases we would have a mutual agreement on who would be the media contact and what talking points to use.”

Pophal disagreed, saying that board members should refrain from commenting to the media regarding an incident in a school unless the board president and the administration have agreed to allow it.

Deciding on individual bus routes. Four on the board said this is a shared duty. Three said it was the superintendent's responsibility.

Murray and Pophal both agreed that this should primarily be handled by the district’s transportation provider with the guidance of the district’s finance department.

How to invest $100,000. Four board members called this a shared duty, while three said it belonged to the superintendent.

Murray and Pophal agreed that this was was typically this is the finance department’s responsibility.

Awarding contracts to vendors. Three board members thought this was a shared duty, while four thought it was the superintendent's duty.

Murray wrote that the budget is presented to and approved by the board.

“It is up to the administration to monitor and make sure the dollars are spent as approved by the board. I believe we have policy that states the board needs to approve contracts/expenditures over a certain amount,” Murray wrote.

Pophal agreed with Murray but noted that the district does not have a policy stating the board needs to approve contracts over a certain amount.

However, most such contracts are usually part of the budget process.

“During my time in the district I can’t recall a time where the administration entered in a contract that was not driven by the board approved budget,” Pophal wrote.