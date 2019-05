JANESVILLE

The Janesville School Board has a new president.

At a reorganizational meeting Tuesday, the board elected Steve Huth to be its president. Huth was previously board clerk. Huth replaces Kevin Murray, who was board president for three years.

The board also picked Jim Millard to be vice president. Millard replaces Cathy Myers.

Michelle Haworth was elected clerk. The board also voted to keep Greg Ardrey board treasurer.

All votes were unanimous. Ardrey was absent.