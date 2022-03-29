Candidate quick facts

Michelle M. Haworth (I)

Age: 44.

Address: 2303 Stonefield Lane, Janesville.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree from UW-La Crosse, Master of Business Administration from UW-Whitewater.

Job: Customer service manager at Stoughton Parts Sales LLC.

Community service: ELEVATE Mentor, Parent Teacher Organization, CATS Booster Club, Central Christian Church Guest Services volunteer.

Elected posts: Janesville School Board, 2016.

Major campaign issue: My main focus is to make our district a destination people want to come to and make sure we close the learning gaps to improve our state report card and get our students ready for success.

Amie L. Hughes

Age: 48.

Address: 2441 Greenwood Drive, Janesville.

Education: Oakhill Christian School graduate, 1992; attended Blackhawk Technical College.

Job: Co-owner of Hughes Custom Carpentry Inc.

Community service: Volunteer at multiple church ministries and outreaches; volunteer for the Pregnancy Hotline for almost 30 years.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issue: Janesville is currently ranking 404th out of 421 state districts on the Department of Public Instruction’s annual academic scorecard. I would like to see us come up considerably higher than the bottom 4%.

James E. Millard (I)

Age: 69.

Address: 2223 Morningside Drive, Janesville.

Education: Parker High School graduate, 1971.

Job: Retired custodian for the Janesville School District.

Community service: Rock County Central Labor Council, Labor Coalition, LaborFest and Bags of Hope.

Elected posts: Janesville School Board member, 2016-19; vice president of the Janesville School Board, 2019-22; president of AFSCME Local 938; chief steward for the Custodial, Maintenance and Food Service bargaining unit, 1994-2025.

Major campaign issue: Keep our students safe and healthy, provide them with academic and emotional support so they can succeed, support pathways for all students to be college and career ready, support the Janesville promises for our students, and recruit and retain quality staff.

Cathy Myers (I)

Age: 59

Address: 521 Cornelia St., Janesville.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Westminster College; Master of Arts in Teaching, University of Iowa; Master of Science, Walden University.

Job: Teacher at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois.

Community service: HEA president, 1998-2000; HEA vice president, 2000-02; Advisory Committee on Appointments, 2012-present; Zonta Club, 2016-present; adviser for multiple school clubs.

Elected posts: Janesville School Board, 2013-present.

Major campaign issue: I am running for reelection to help the district keep its promises to our community, to improve student performance and provide opportunities through robust curriculum and programs so students can discover their path after graduation, and to use my experience to assist the transition to a new superintendent.

Audrey L. Smith

Age: 50.

Address: 3921 Beacon Hill Drive, Janesville.

Education: Craig High School; associate degree, Blackhawk Technical College; attended UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Job: Registered nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.

Community service: Operated a monthly school store, volunteered at the health ministry.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issue: I am a lifelong resident, my husband is a small business owner and we have 12-year-old twins in the district. We deeply care about the future of Janesville School District. The school board has an obligation to breakdown barriers to learning and be held accountable.