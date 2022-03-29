JANESVILLE
Incumbents Cathy Myers, Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth will face off against challengers Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes in the Janesville School Board election April 5. The three incumbents are running again to keep their seats, while the challengers hope to grab a spot.
Myers is the current president of the board, where she has served since 2013. She is an English teacher at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois.
Millard is the sitting vice president of the school board. Millard is a retired district custodian and has been on the board since 2016.
Haworth has been a board member since 2016. Haworth is a customer service manager for Stoughton Parts Sales.
Smith, one of the new candidates, is a lifelong Janesville resident and a registered nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Hughes is a co-owner of Hughes Custom Carpentry with her husband.
The Gazette asked the five candidates questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, learning loss, use of federal ESSER funding and more.
Q:How well do you feel the district handled the pandemic?
Haworth: It was a challenging time and one that no one is trained for. We were one of the few districts that were able to keep in-person learning happening during the pandemic. I believe we masked our students far too long. I’m thrilled to see them optional now so that students learning to read and interact socially can see their teachers faces and mouths and in general that all staff and students get to see each other’s smiles. I have already heard the mood in the schools is incredibly improved.
Hughes: I am disappointed in the way it was handled. I saw districts around us without mandatory masking or quarantining in full-time school for all grades. After the local health department moved masks to the recommended category, our district continued to enforce masking. There have been increased speech referrals as well as other deficits in education and emotional well-being.
Millard: I think by going by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Rock County guidelines and using our own COVID-19 dashboard to explain just what we were doing, was very transparent and easy to understand. I think masking was one of the best ways to keep our buildings open for face-to-face classes.
Myers: I believe the district handled the pandemic well and here’s why. When we were ordered to close in person instruction in March of 2020, we revved up our distribution and use of technology. Our teachers redesigned lesson plans on the fly nearly daily. Our custodial and maintenance staff scrubbed our facilities and upgraded air systems to make our schools safe and clean for our students.
When we went back to in person instruction in the fall of 2020 we readjusted the high schools to meet every other day so that we could reduce the number of students in the room at any given time. We incorporated more technology to reduce person to person exposure. We instituted a mask policy when necessary. If there had been no mask policy, based on the quarantine rules, the number of students who would have missed school would have been astronomical. We kept school open; we kept students in classrooms as much as possible.
Smith: The Janesville School District did not handle the pandemic well for two reasons. First, the latest Department of Public Instruction report card puts Janesville in 404th place out of 421 school districts in the state, which means 403 other districts did something better during the global pandemic. Secondly, the current Board voted independently to mandate masking students despite having only a “recommendation” from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Q: What should be the priorities for how the district uses federal ESSER III funds?
Haworth: Only 20% of the ESSER funds are mandated to be applied to learning strategies, but I think that proportion should be higher. I want us to use as much of that money as possible to reduce class sizes, hire more staff and resources so our students can have smaller group and individualized learning to get caught up. I’d like more programs to be offered to help students learn how to study and get additional support on learning where they need it. I also want funding to go to hiring resources to meet the emotional and mental needs of our students given the negative impact the pandemic had on our students feeling isolated.
Hughes: I want to see the money spent in the best interest of the students and in bringing them up for a higher standard of learning. They are the ones who suffered the most through the last two years, and they should have extra tutoring, aides, therapies and support to help them succeed and get Janesville back to higher standards and learning strategies.
Millard: Twenty percent of the ESSER III funding has to be used on educator effectiveness. The rest of the money can be used to help our students catch up and help get them back on track so when they graduate, they are college and career ready. Tutoring, one-on-one teaching and smaller class sizes should also help them get back on track.
Myers: First, the ESSER III funds should go toward helping students recover from the impact COVID-19 had on their learning. That means providing one-on-one tutoring and services before and after school, reducing class size, and implementing social and emotional services. We have a proposal to use some of the money for staff bonuses. Absolutely I think we need to do everything we can to retain our staff. I am willing to consider the bonus, but I want to see the details of any plan first.
Smith: The pandemic created two problems for students: mental health issues and lost learning. Now, more than ever, this generation of students have issues none of us have faced before. How do we move forward? The ESSER III funds should be directly linked to help kids get back on track. Many have stunted social skills and anxiety. And the obvious; students fell behind academically.
Q: What qualities would you bring to the school board in the next term?
Haworth: As a mother of three children, two of whom are still in the school district, I feel I’m as vested in our district as anyone can be. The work we do directly affects my children, and it’s not a role I take lightly. I always make sure every decision I make is in the best interest of students and knowing that we must utilize our funds in the best way. I have a business background and have played a lead role in writing our superintendent evaluation. The superintendent metrics should flow from the top down, all the way to classroom teachers, so we’re all aligned and working toward the same goals. I ask that voters put more parents of current students on the board to ensure the board works for the best interest of our students.
Hughes: I have a lot of experience in business and finance and working with children. I’ve volunteered a lot in the community and am a lifelong Janesville resident. I would bring my experiences and strengths of organization, honesty, hard work, excellence and loyalty into making the school district the best it can be.
Millard: I think coming from the custodial ranks, I bring a different skill set. I worked for the school district for 27.5 years. I was also the president of our local 938 AFSCME and chief steward of our bargaining unit from 1994-2015. I helped negotiate contracts and represented union members in grievances and disciplinary actions. Having served two terms on the school board, I am better acquainted with the workings of the school district and have served on the finance, buildings and grounds, early literacy, and benefits committees and I have been the district representative on the gang abatement committee with the Janesville Police Department. I think all these committees give me a better insight as to the many things that go on in the district.
Myers: I think my best quality is that I love public school and respect everyone who serves their community in this way. I am also a teacher and I will push our district to find ways to create a balanced approach to education that incorporates an inviting and interesting program and high expectations and accountability. One of my other qualities is that I know that education keeps evolving and I am always open to new ways we can provide better service to our students.
Smith: As a professional registered nurse, every day I practice and implement compassion, science, critical thinking skills and best practices. I care for patients with critical emergencies and long-term health goals. I am also an advocate for children with special needs. Our son started in special education in first grade. Twelve percent of students in the district have special needs. I will be their voice because I understand how delicate their educational experiences can be.
Q: How should the district address learning loss from the pandemic?
Haworth: We should focus on closing the learning gaps through proven methods like smaller class sizes and small-group and individualized learning. We need to support our students mentally, emotionally and socially so they can go on to success. I want us to have consistent curriculum and learning strategies. To be successful, we also need to ensure we have top-quality teachers who provide engaged learning environments for our students. Our top-notch teachers have exciting techniques that should be shared with their peers so more can benefit.
Hughes: Some ways to address learning loss would be through tutoring; extra aides and staff for smaller class sizes; curriculum updates and changes; making sure the teachers are meeting the needs of the students; asking parents, teachers and administrators what their students and classrooms need for support; and looking at other communities that are succeeding and seeing what has worked for them.
Millard: Our district report card showed our scores were down in a number of categories, such as reading and math. We know that if you read to children at an early age, that gets them started on the way to a great reading experience. Another low score is in math. We purchased a new math curriculum this year that starts with our students in first grade and follows them through 12th grade using the same terminology.
Tutoring, one-on-one teaching and smaller classes will also be a big help in getting out students back on track to receiving a first-class education. We also know anxiety is high coming out of a two-year pandemic, and we have to address our students’ anxiety by listening and finding ways to make our buildings a safe and healthy environment for students to receive a great education.
Myers: The district should address learning loss through some of the methods I mentioned regarding the spending of the ESSER funds: tutoring, social/emotional services and small classes. There are many things we have already done to address learning loss and improve learning in general; it’s just that the results will take some time. Those things include our early literacy initiative and the alignment of curricular standards, practices and materials.
Smith: We need to meet students where they are. Ideas for addressing learning loss include smaller classrooms, more aides and implementing five-minute drills, a practice I recently observed in a charter school. In the final five minutes of every class for every student across the board, each student has to answer two questions on their Chromebooks about the day’s lesson. The teacher receives gets real-time results, and they dictate lesson plans for the next day when they can reteach core concepts or introduce new ones.