JANESVILLE

A proposal to allow Janesville School Board members to accept pay for their work on the board passed Tuesday night.

It will be the first time in the board’s history that members will have the option to accept pay. Finer details of the proposal, including how much members would be eligible to receive, have not been hammered out yet.

More than 95% of school boards in the state pay their members somehow. Some get a per-meeting stipend; others are paid an annual salary.

The vote was 6-3 with Steve Huth, Jim Millard, Dale Thompson, Karl Dommershausen, Cathy Myers and Lisa Hurda voting yes. Kevin Murray, Greg Ardrey and Michelle Haworth voted no.

The amount of pay has not been finalized, but a proposal presented in June would allow members to accept $200 per month, or a total of $2,400 a year. The plan also calls for the board president to be paid $250 a month, or $3,000 a year. If all board members opt to be paid, it would cost the district $22,000 a year.

Haworth has been against the plan since it came up in December and shared her concerns again Tuesday.

“When the study was done at the beginning of the year, for almost two months it was with the hypothesis that we would get more people to run for office if it was compensated,” Haworth said. “It did not find that.”

That $22,000 could be used to fund field trips for kids who couldn’t afford them, new textbooks or professional development, she said.

Murray worried that the vote would send the “wrong message” to the public, especially if a referendum might be needed in the future. Even though board members would be able to turn down the pay, it still wouldn’t look right, he said.

As for the 95% of districts in the state that do pay their members, Murray said that didn’t matter.

“In my opinion, all those other school districts in the state should be looking to us as a role model for not being compensated,” Murray told the board.

Myers said that when the issue first came up, it wasn’t on her radar, and she didn’t think she would be interested in such a change.

But during the interviews she conducted while she was studying the issue, she realized that while no one ran for school board for the money, many of the people who were serving were either retired or had the kind of work that allowed them to take time off.

“Not everyone has that,” Myers said.

Thompson said he supported the measure because it was his “sincere hope” that it would encourage more people to run—especially younger people and people with limited means.

“The bottom line is that if you don’t want to take the stipend, you don’t have to,” Thompson said.

The vote was to “revise board policy 8730,” the rule that governs board compensation. Now the policy will go back to committee so the details can be worked out. The policy will likely include:

A stipulation that no current board member will be eligible for pay until after his or her seat is up for election.

An opt-out option. Laws have been changed so that public officials can opt out of a salary or stipend without tax repercussions.

Details on what will happen to money board members turn down. (For example, would it go back into the general fund, or would members be able to direct it toward a specific department or program?)