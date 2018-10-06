JANESVILLE
Staples in Janesville will close its doors Nov. 2, the store's general manager told The Gazette on Saturday.
Recent receipts from the store on Deerfield Drive on Janesville's north side have included messages that read:
"This store is closing Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. We're sorry for the inconvenience."
General Manager Nick Allen confirmed the closing date.
Allen was unable to answer further questions from The Gazette and referred a reporter to the office supplies store's corporate office.
The Gazette was unable to reach representatives from Staples' corporate office Saturday afternoon.
The store's closing is "unfortunate for all my employees," Allen said.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported in June the Staples store on Verona Road in Madison would close in August.
Staples has stores in Monona, Beaver Dam, Fond Du Lac and Plover.
