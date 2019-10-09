JANESVILLE

A plan for south-side apartments has received a green light after more than a year of conversations between the city and a developer.

The Janesville Plan Commission earlier this week approved development plans for five four-unit apartment buildings at 2338 Center Ave.

Developer Mark Robinson got approval in April 2018 to build two eight-unit apartment buildings on the property. The plan had to return to the plan commission this year because Robinson chose to build more apartments.

The buildings will have 20 three-bedroom units with two-car garages, Robinson told the plan commission.

Original plans called for a mix of three- and two-bedroom apartments with less garage space. Robinson said he made changes because the company could charge more in rent for those amenities.

Earlier this year, the plan commission asked Robinson to add patios, a sidewalk connecting to Center Avenue, exterior changes to the buildings facing Center Avenue, bike racks and another window in one of the Center Avenue walls.

Robinson added those changes but went back and forth with city officials over landscaping concerns.

He agreed to add a berm with trees along the south side of the property to separate it from commercial property.

City guidelines recommend a berm on the west side of the apartments, creating a barrier between them and land that could be developed into low-density housing in the future.

Robinson said building the berm would cost more than $20,000, which would jeopardize his apartment project.

The commission allowed Robinson to forgo building the western berm because no developed property is located there.

Commissioner Carl Weber said Robinson is taking a risk by not adding a berm because it could make his other land to the west less marketable.

Robinson’s landscaping plan falls a bit short of the city’s expectations.

City officials gave Robinson suggestions for additional landscaping, said Tom Clippert, city building director. But Robinson told the commission that additional landscaping would be cost-prohibitive and noted that he has worked closely with the city to get his plans to this point.

Commissioner Doug Marklein said he thought the landscaping plan was sufficient and he would rather see less landscaping that is well-maintained than a lot of overgrown foliage.

The commission approved Robinson’s landscaping plan as he presented it.