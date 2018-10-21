JANESVILLE
Maxwell the cat walked across the living room at Terri Olsen’s house and set off pandemonium.
A fake black feline popped out of a black frame and started to yowl. A mummy on the floor thrashed and moaned. A life-size witch cackled and stirred her cauldron.
“She’s one of my prized possessions,” Terri said, referring to the motion-sensitive robot in black. “She’s one of my more expensive possessions.”
At Terri’s Janesville home, the month of October is anything but normal. But what would you expect from a woman who calls herself the “Queen of Halloween”?
Beginning in mid-September, she and her husband, Morris, bring up from the basement more than 20 totes filled with Halloween creatures and decorations.
Terri joyfully puts them up in almost every room, and she needs 20 minutes to turn on all the nerve-wracking, battery-operated ghosts and goblins.
“I want everything up by Oct. 1, so I can enjoy it the entire month,” she said. “Once I get it all up, I look at everything and smile. I don’t have to go to Halloween stores. I have a better one here.”
One of two bathrooms is out of commission for 31 days when Terri fills the bathtub with fake, charred bones. Next to the tub is a make-believe chainsaw that thunders like the real thing.
In the dining room, blood-spattered roses and a bloody candelabra decorate a table where a book of spells opens and closes by itself. Be careful as you move forward: A giant, hairy tarantula waits to pounce at whatever gets in its way. Then there’s a creepy hand that slinks out of a woven basket and waggles a finger.
“Here are my babies,” Terri said, showing off an assortment of sinister-looking dolls.
Baby Pinhead from the movie “Hellraiser,” Baby Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and Baby Michael Myers from “Halloween” are a few specimens in her prized collection.
Some people treasure Christmas villages, but Terri prefers a Department 56 Halloween village with at least 50 spooky pieces.
In the living room, a graveyard with nine headstones spreads across the floor. Two large, fake rats squirm in traps when activated, and a full-size skeleton hangs from the ceiling. Atop the television perches a large gargoyle with menacing eyes.
Beyond the couch, another larger tarantula prepares to pounce; a life-size singing skeleton croons, “Have You Changed Your Evil Ways,” and the Grim Reaper waits quietly with a baby gargoyle at its feet.
“People will say: ‘Terri you are twisted,’” Terri said. “I say ‘thank you.’ I’m just a big kid when it comes to Halloween.”
A passerby would never know that Terri has transformed the inside of her home into a house of horrors because there is little sign of it from the outside.
The Olsens share their bone-chilling abode with only a few guests. Morris belongs to the Tuesday Morning Optimist Club and challenges members to a walk-through. Otherwise, only family and friends get a peek inside.
Terri, who works as an X-ray technologist, said she has favored Halloween since she was a child.
Her husband does not touch any of Terri’s decorations.
“It’s her thing,” Morris said.
Sometimes, he doesn’t know what to expect.
“There are times when she forgets to turn things off,” Morris said, explaining the strange noises that may occur in the night. “It’s really interesting around here for a month.”
