JANESVILLE

The history of First Baptist Church reveals a congregation that has met adversity with dogged persistence.

The church, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary Sunday, has moved or rebuilt six times—twice because of devastating fires.

“I’m just amazed we came from 13 people,” said Cheryl Stacey, a church historian who is helping organize the anniversary celebration.

The Janesville church formed in Oct. 13, 1844, through the efforts of the Revs. James Delaney and James Murphy.

Initially, the small group of members met in schools, people’s homes or the courthouse. In 1850, they built their first church at 102 Cherry St.

The congregation sold that building in 1866 and moved into a room in the five-story Hyatt House Hotel downtown. Fire ravaged the hotel in 1867, and the church lost everything.

Fire struck again in 1884, destroying a handsome 16-year-old church building at Jackson and Court streets. The congregation rebuilt on the same spot.

In 1974, the congregation moved to its current home at 3414 Woodhall Drive, a building that contains stained-glass windows and pendant lights from the Jackson Street church, which was torn down.

Stacey, whose family roots in the church date to the late 1800s, has spent a lot of time researching First Baptist’s history and is impressed by the spirit of those early members.

“They had staying power,” she said.