JANESVILLE

A charity motorcycle ride that has rumbled through Rock County for almost a quarter-century, and raised more than $2 million to fight muscular dystrophy, has been canceled this year.

Boardtracker Harley Owner’s Group, a motorcycle club most closely associated with the Muscular Dystrophy Association Tub Run, confirmed this week that the Tub Run won't go on.

The Tub Run’s 25th anniversary ride had been slated for June 1. Organizers are redirecting riders with paid pledges to another MDA ride later this summer in Madison.

The announcement comes in the wake of Boardtracker Harley-Davidson effectively shutting its doors in Janesville amid a legal fight with Harley-Davidson over allegations the dealership has not repaid loans to the company.

The Janesville dealership's owners are trying to sell it and another dealership in New Berlin, according to court documents.

Boardtracker closed abruptly April 15. A dealership owner this week filed a document in federal court that laid out plans for the business's future, but the filing is heavily redacted under a protective order, and no details are visible to the public.

Boardtracker has not publicly stated when or whether the dealership might reopen. Callers to the dealership get a busy signal, according to recently filed court papers.

Boardtracker had hosted the Tub Run at its north-side facility, which served as the starting point of a ride that sometimes drew at least 1,000 participants. Under a former owner, the dealership served as the base of operations for more than 20 years.

A regional event coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association confirmed the ride’s cancellation, which was partly due to uncertainty over Boardtracker's future.

Scarlett Marchman, vice president of partnerships for MDA’s Chicago region, said the agency "had no choice" but to scrub the Tub Run. The decision was made last month after the MDA met with Boardtracker and the local Harley Owner’s Group.

“There was a lot of unknowns and some risk. We didn’t want to cancel it, I assure you,” Marchman said.

“I don’t think that it (Boardtracker’s closure) is 100 percent the reason,” she said. “But it certainly had a part in it. It’d be crazy to think it didn’t have a part in it. Also, the timing was very close to the event being held. The timing is very difficult.”

The Tub Run’s cancellation is significant, Marchman said, because it was one of the longest-running charity rides the MDA partnered with in Wisconsin.

Local organizers say it sometimes brought in $200,000 a year.

“To be honest with you, we need that support. We rely on that support for summer camp and for our clinics in the area," Marchman said.

Marchman said the MDA will send letters to riders already signed up for the Tub Run and others who have participated in past years, asking them to consider participating in the Freedom Ride, an MDA charity ride July 20 at Harley-Davidson of Madison.

The Freedom Ride is now in its 34th year.

As of April 4, the Boardtracker Harley Owner’s Group had continued to post on social media sites that details on the ride were coming soon. Word of the Tub Run’s cancellation has slowly leaked on social media over the last few weeks, but the group didn’t publicly say the event was scrubbed until this week.

An officer with the club who wanted to remain anonymous—“so I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes”—said the club has gone dormant since the dealership shut down.

The group can’t operate or hold meetings without being sponsored by a licensed dealership, and the Boardtracker dealership is no longer the sponsor, the officer said.

The officer said the club has known about the cancellation for nearly a month. The decision was made several days before Boardtracker closed, the officer said.

Now, the local Harley Owner’s Group is making an effort alongside the MDA to redirect Tub Run riders to the July 20 Freedom Ride in Madison.