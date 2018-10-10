JANESVILLE
Janesville Area CrimeStoppers will sponsor the Run Against Crime and McGruff Mile Walk on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St.
The run begins at 8 a.m., and the mile walk starts at 8:15 a.m.
Attendees are invited to bring dogs to the event and meet McGruff the Crime Dog.
Walk-up registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Participants are encouraged to register before the event at Active.com.
