JANESVILLE

As the city continues to assess the possibility of building a new indoor sports complex/ice arena, residents had the chance Wednesday to offer their opinions on the location recommended by a pair of city committees.

Those panels recommend putting a new indoor sports facility on the Janesville Mall property. The city hosted a community forum at City Hall to gather resident opinions on the proposal.

Residents were asked what they thought of the idea after a short presentation by Jennifer Petruzzello, neighborhood and community services director for the city.

Just a handful of people volunteered to speak on the subject. Those who did offered opposing viewpoints.

Mark Peterson said he lives near the mall and that the proposed complex would be too close to his house, saying he would be able to hit the proposed complex by throwing a foam football from his home.

He said he thought the complex would go into the mall where the “commercial areas” are.

“I have a lot of concerns. ... The light, which is coming in my window, the noise, the pedestrians, early mornings or however late at night activities go,” Peterson said.

Frank Lopez lives two blocks away from the proposed site. He said he is excited by the prospect of putting a sports facility on the mall property.

“I think it’s great. It will revitalize the area, and I would hate to see the mall go,” he said. “I think this is a great option.”

Other residents asked questions about increased traffic and safety concerns.

Petruzzello said the property is already a high-traffic area because of the mall but added that the city would study nearby driveways and turn lanes to ensure safety before any final decision would be made.

Julie Cubbage is the general manager of the mall. Since taking the job in 2012, she has focused on keeping the mall relevant and revamping what it offers the community.

She said Wednesday a sports complex would be a big way to do that.

“The mall is trying very hard to revamp the properties that have been vacated by big-box stores,” she said.

The next steps in the process include a steering committee meeting to finalize its recommendation. James Lima, a development and project manager from New York, will come to Janesville for a few days in October to review the city’s proposal.

If the city keeps its schedule, the facility proposal at the mall site will go to the planning commission Oct. 21. Depending on the commission’s actions, the city council could consider the proposal Nov. 11.

If approved by both, the design phase would occur in 2020 before construction starts in 2021.