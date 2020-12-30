JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville produced its first 10,000 gallons of salt brine just hours before a significant snowstorm slammed the city Tuesday afternoon.
City workers mix salt brine—a water-salt solution—with other chemicals and apply it to roads before and during a snowstorm to prevent ice from forming, said John Whitcomb, city operations director.
Various delays, some caused by the pandemic, set back construction of the city’s new salt brine manufacturing building nearly two months past its intended Nov. 1 start date, Whitcomb said. The city council approved spending for the project this summer.
But as Whitcomb has said, more salt does not always mean better roads. Clearing roads of snow and ice takes time—up to 10 hours after snow stops falling.
Bottom line: Morning commuters should not expect residential streets to be clear in time to drive to work, Whitcomb said Tuesday afternoon.
The city’s main roads that carry heavy traffic will be prioritized over residential streets, he said.
Meteorologists Tuesday predicted 6 to 9 inches of heavy, wet snow that will stop falling sometime between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday. That means it could be 3 p.m. Wednesday before some lower-priority streets see a plow, Whitcomb said.
Janesville declared a winter weather emergency starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until snow removal is finished, according to a city news release.
Whitcomb said the best thing residents can do to help themselves and plow drivers is to move their vehicles off the streets, as dictated by winter weather emergency rules.
Cars that are parked on streets overnight likely will be difficult to move, Whitcomb said.
Janesville’s winter weather emergency protocol has changed slightly this year.
The most obvious change for residents is that they are allowed to park in any municipal parking lot during an emergency.
Previously, certain lots were designated for emergency parking, but the council approved changes late this year to make such parking more accessible citywide.
Parking on city streets during a winter weather emergency can result in a $50 fine, according to the city’s news release.
Whitcomb said the new winter weather emergency rules did not make much difference for his operations division Tuesday, but they will come in handy when the city gets freezing rain.
New protocols allow the city to declare a winter weather emergency for weather events that don’t include snow. In the past, emergencies required a 2-inch snowfall.
A wet winter weather event could happen Friday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Miller.
An additional storm system is expected to barrel through the region Friday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, Miller said.
Meteorologists will monitor that system more closely when Tuesday’s storm ends, he said.
Regional climate predictions show the possibility of a wet January with above-normal temperatures around the freezing mark, Miller said.
Whitcomb hopes Wednesday’s snow removal will be the last he has to oversee as he prepares to retire Friday after 19 years in his current job.
He will end his career much differently from how he started it.
The city got very little snow in Whitcomb’s first three years as operations director, 2001 to 2004, he said. That changed in 2004 as soon as his boss and predecessor left.
Whitcomb said he hopes Maggie Darr, the current assistant to the city manager who will replace Whitcomb, will get lucky enough to start off that way.
Whitcomb said Darr is a great fit for the job.