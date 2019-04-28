JANESVILLE

Deb Kline Tollefson has been walking in the Janesville CROP walks for 35 years. Asked if hunger will ever end, she was suddenly very still.

“Don’t make me cry,” she said quietly.

“I just know we’re always going to have it,” she said after composing herself. “We’re always going to have things happen in the world, no matter what we do.”

But she still sees the value in alleviating the suffering.

Kline Tollefson was one of 190 CROP walkers who stepped out against hunger at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville on Sunday.

CROP Hunger Walks are run by Church World Service, which not only supplies food and disaster relief, it supports sustainable farming, clean water, health care and education while spending a very small part of the donations on administration, Kline Tollefson said.

“We’ve got good programs available to help people learn how to help themselves,” she said.

The walkers (and runners) raise money by getting others to pledge money.

“They like being asked to do this. I had three people tell me this morning, ‘Thank you for asking me to support you,’” Kline Tollefson said.

This is the 50th year of CROP walks, said Jon Skogen of Church World Service as he spoke before the walk began.

About 800 walks are held each year around the country, and Janesville ranks 16th in the amount of money collected.

Skogen said he had no doubt this year’s local goal of $50,000 would be reached.

Nationwide, donations total $8 million to $10 million each year, he said.

Solid backing by churches helps Janesville contribute so much, Skogen said.

This is the Janesville CROP walk’s 43rd year. Past walks have raised a total of $1.15 million, organizers said.

Skogen noted the young people among the walkers and said he hoped that in another 50 years, they won’t have to walk against hunger anymore.

“But I have a feeling that’s not going to be the case,” he added.

Nancy Hansen-Bennett, who has been CROP walking throughout the program’s 43 years in Janesville and who is board president at ECHO, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon to start the run/walk.

ECHO, which runs a local food pantry, gets 25% of the walk’s proceeds.

Janet Dow, a Cargill member and representative of Bread for the World, was at the event urging participants to sign letters to Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District.

The letters supported House Resolution 189, which urged Congress to continue U.S. support in the fight against maternal and child malnutrition.

Dow said military funding remains strong while hunger program funding has waned.

Countries experiencing famine often produce terrorists, Dow said.

Despite the sad state of affairs in many parts of the world, the CROP walk makes a person feel good about helping, Kline Tollefson said.

It’s like the words of the hymn, she said: “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”