JANESVILLE
The city’s Department of Public Works director Paul Woodard is expected to leave his post at City Hall at the end of this week, a move that will spark another search for upper-level leadership in city government.
The city now has an active posting for the position of public works director, a position that under the current structure of city government has oversight over six different city offices.
Human resources director Tara Semenchuk confirmed Woodard intends to leave City Hall effective Friday. Woodard’s departure will mark the end of eight years serving as public works director.
Woodard held the same title for the city of Fitchburg for 24 years prior to taking the helm in Janesville.
Semenchuk said Woodard’s position has been posted and advertised and that the city is seeking to fill the role.
Woodard in a voicemail to a Gazette reporter said he would not characterize the move as a “retirement.” Woodard said he intends to continue working “outside of local government,” although he did not describe details.
Semenchuk said Woodard’s departure is considered a resignation under state guidelines because he meets some criteria for retirement from municipal government but not others. Semenchuk said she couldn’t give further details.
Woodard role has included oversight of the operations, parks, building, engineering and planning departments and the city’s water and wastewater utilities.
The public works department and its multiple offices make up the city’s largest department and the one with the broadest range of roles, duties and responsibilities.
During his tenure, Woodard has seen through a multimillion-dollar public-private transformation of part of downtown’s riverfront into the ARISE Town Square, a park and event space between the Milwaukee Street and Court Street bridges.
Woodard also oversaw the city’s involvement in several major street revamps, including the state’s replacement of the Milwaukee Street bridge and the West Milwaukee Street rebuild, two projects completed in the last few years.
Woodard also oversaw a wave of renovations at City Hall that included the first makeover to the city council chambers in decades and the removal of the Monterey dam, an aging spillway on the Rock River that was underneath the Center Avenue bridge. That project proved controversial because it served to drain a large lagoon that had been there for more than a century.
The dam’s removal changed the character of the river near Monterey Park.
The city already had launched a national search for a new director of economic development after Gale Price left that role at the end of January. Price left the city to take a local bank as a executive in business lending.
A Madison-based economic development consultant is shepherding through economic development projects the city had been working on prior to Price’s departure.