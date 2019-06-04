JANESVILLE

Janesville will no longer host a leg of the LPGA Symetra Tour this summer.

Instead, Janesville will be home to the LPGA’s first senior pro-am tournament, where LPGA professionals ages 45 and older will compete alongside amateurs, according to a news release.

The Symetra tournament was “not the right fit” for Janesville, said Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The LPGA was looking to craft a senior pro-am event, and Janesville organizers said that would be perfect for what the Janesville Country Club could offer, Rebout said.

Last summer, former Janesville Country Club General Manager Derek Intinarelli considered the Symetra Tour and the golf course “a perfect match,” according to a July 17 story in The Gazette.

Intinarelli is no longer the general manager for the Janesville Country Club.

The Gazette could not reach the tournament’s chair Bill Kennedy or Steve Grober from the country club by press time.

The Symetra Tour tournament would have lasted Aug. 4-6. The pro-am will have a shorter run, from Aug. 3-4.

Thirty LPGA senior “legends” will compete in the pro-am. The LPGA will announce which pros will compete in the next week or two, Rebout said.

The tournament will include 30 teams of three amateurs. Less than half of the amateur team slots are available following a “soft sale period” before Monday’s announcement, according to the release.

The professionals will play their own tournament while the amateur teams compete in a scramble with different pro team members each day, according to the release.

The Janesville Symetra tournament was to feature a 144-player field of young professional female golfers competing in a 54-hole stroke play format for a purse of $150,000.

A 30-player LPGA Legends Tour also was planned and would have included its own $150,000 purse over 18 holes.

The new pro-am tournament will feature one $100,000 purse, Rebout said.

The country club still plans to host a ticketed kickoff party Friday evening that is open to the public, Rebout said.

The pro-am tournament will be a more “interactive” experience than the Symetra tournament would have been, Rebout said.

Rebout anticipates spectators from all over the Midwest will have a chance to interact with the pros, she said.