JANESVILLE

The second distribution of salvaged bricks from the former General Motors plant likely will disrupt traffic and parking near the former Moose Lodge on Rockport Road on Saturday, police say.

The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office will direct traffic from 7 to 11 a.m., when the distribution takes place, according to a news release.

No parking will be allowed on the north side of Rockport Road between Crosby Avenue and Highway 11.

People who are picking up bricks should use the Moose Lodge's west entrance, according to the release.

Janesville police also offer these tips: