Police are asking the public’s help to find a dog that bit a Mounds Pet Food Food Warehouse employee in the face Tuesday.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that two people entered the store at 1:30 p.m. with a dog, the employee petted the animal, which then inflicted the bite, causing minor injury.

The dog was described as black, possibly a Rottweiler mix, about 70 to 90 pounds, possibly named Kong.

The two people with the dog were a white female with blonde hair and medium build wearing jeans and a dark top and a white male wearing a neon top.

If anyone with information asked to call 608-757-2244.

