JANESVILLE

Police say the death of a homeless man Sunday night or Monday morning in downtown Janesville was not suspicious.

Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police detective bureau said the 58-year-old “was not like any kind of person we had regular, negative contacts with. … He was not that type of person."

Family and acquaintances identified him as Mike Terry, a 1981 graduate of Janesville Craig High School.

The county Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed Michael P. Terry's death on Wednesday.

The announcement did not say anything about what caused Perry's death and said more testing was being done after Tuesday's autopsy.

The man was found behind a set of wooden doors that enclose an area where trash bins are located behind the Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St.

Jackie Wood, who has run the mall for many years, said she has known the man for a long time and exchanged pleasantries with him just last week.

Two mall tenants found the body late Monday morning. He was in a sleeping bag, Woods said.

Police found no indications of harm to the man’s body or indications of foul play, Aagaard said.

The man was wearing cold-weather clothing, Aagaard said. The low temperature Monday morning was 19.

Woods said she had heard the man, a military veteran, often stayed with friends and had support from his family.

“He was just a nice pleasant guy that wanted to live that way,” she said.

Wood said she has found homeless people sleeping in the same area on many occasions over the years.

The last homeless person known to have died outdoors in Janesville was Daniel L. Eccles, 68, whose body was found in the Rock River in August 2018. Police at the time said the death appeared accidental, and the medical examiner’s office suggested Eccles had a heart condition.

A family member told the Gazette that Eccles was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War who had struggled with that experience and with alcohol.

This story will be updated.