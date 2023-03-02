JANESVILLE — Retail theft and drug crime rose in 2022, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a news conference Wednesday. And the city saw more crime in general than in 2021.
The city’s total crime rate rose 4% over 2021, according to the Janesville Police Department’s 2022 Uniform Crime Report presented Wednesday.
Drug offenses, in particular, rose 24% over 2021, Moore reported. And motor vehicle thefts and thefts in general were both up 20%.
Moore also noted that violent crime, in which a person was targeted, dropped 10% compared to 2021. Property crime, meanwhile, rose 2%.
Motor vehicle theftThe chief said many police departments across the Midwest saw a spike in motor vehicle thefts in 2022, and Janesville was no exception. He said most of the targeted cars were manufactured by Kia, that were a common target of car thieves nationwide.
Moore said as 2023 began, the rash of auto thefts faded. Lt. Mark Ratzlaff agreed, saying Janesville has “not been seeing nearly as much” such activity as in 2022.
Retail theftMoore said, meanwhile, that retail thefts significantly contributed to the overall rise in thefts in 2022, compared to 2021. He said it’s often easier for police to devise strategies to deal with thefts from vehicles or certain neighborhoods than retail theft. He said that’s because retail theft often isn’t reported immediately, until suspects have left the premises.
“They will send us video or photos of the suspects, and we share those with all the officers. Occasionally we share it over Nixle” he said. “But those are more difficult to solve.”
Drugs Moore said over the past two years, Janesville police have seen many drug cases involving drugs laced with fentanyl. Ratzlaff said heroin is a drug commonly laced with fentanyl and he said certain drugs are being mixed with fentanyl because dealers can greatly profit from that.
He said the public and police are becoming more aware of fentanyl’s presence but said for “addicts craving a high, the possibility of fentanyl is not really at the forefront of their minds.”
Moore said Janesville police do their best to quickly respond to overdose calls and try to work with people who overdose — especially when they are addicted to fentanyl — to link them with community resources for addicts.
Moore told a Gazette reporter after the news conference that one reason drug offenses rose last year is because the police department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted more drug investigations in 2022, that led to more arrests. According to the annual report, the department conducted 76 drug investigations in 2022, up from 70 in 2021.
In the coming year, some of the police department’s top focuses will be continued work with domestic violence victims and with those who struggle with mental health issues, Moore also said.
He said special units that work with domestic violence victims and with people who have mental health needs do a good job of making sure people feel safe with police officers.
“When (people) are in their moment of need, they look to the uniform as being someone who’s there to help and not a threat,” Moore said.
And Moore said mass shootings across the country and incidents like the death of a Black man, Tyre Nichols, in police custody in Memphis in January, make continuing education critical for police officers. In tandem with that is a need to periodically assess whether the police department needs to update policies or equipment.
Moore also said stressed the importance of trust between the police department and the public. He said one way the department builds trust is by spending time in neighborhoods, for instance attending a block party. “Building that trust helps us stop crime,” Moore said.