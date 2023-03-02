01STOCK_JPDBUILDING

JANESVILLE — Retail theft and drug crime rose in 2022, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a news conference Wednesday. And the city saw more crime in general than in 2021.

The city’s total crime rate rose 4% over 2021, according to the Janesville Police Department’s 2022 Uniform Crime Report presented Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you