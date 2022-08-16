JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit says it isn’t sure how or why two loaded handguns, both with the safety mechanisms off and bullets in their chambers, popped up in the middle of the street in two different neighborhoods over the past week.
Police say they’re still examining whether they’re an anomaly or a sign of more serious trouble.
But the reported handgun discoveries came in the same span of days in which a Beloit man on Sunday fired a handgun into the air on the city’s west side during a late-night argument. Police said several bullets fired from that gun hit a house while a child slept in a bedroom inside; no one was injured.
Police on Monday said they’d located and arrested the Beloit man in Sunday’s shooting, and they haven’t linked that incident with the handguns found in the street.
But that level of gun activity—the shooting and the two guns being found—is a rapid-fire confluence of events that Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit Leader Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff called statistically “unusual” and “not very common” for a city of its small size.
The events grabbed Police Chief David Moore’s attention, prompting him on Tuesday morning to release a public alert in the form of a note issued directly to Janesville residents.
“I am thankful that no child found the discarded weapons. I am thankful that no citizens were harmed by the shots fired incident. I am thankful for officers that are relentless in their pursuit of gun crime, and I am thankful for the peaceful apprehension of a violent criminal. I trust that our community is also thankful,” Moore wrote Tuesday in a public Nixle alert.
The note came less than 24 hours after police arrested Nathan R. Williams, the 41-year-old Beloit man suspected of first degree attempted homicide in the Sunday morning shooting on Rockport Road.
Williams is believed to have been in an argument with a woman he knows when he shot a handgun “indiscriminately” into the air nine times, Moore wrote in the alert.
Ratzlaff told The Gazette on Monday that police have recovered Williams’ handgun.
Meanwhile, officers still were combing gun registry databases to try to track down who might own the other two guns police said were found cocked, loaded, and laying in the street.
Ratzlaff and Moore said the first handgun was a loaded, .22 cal., semiautomatic Walther P22 handgun. Police said it was found in the street Sunday in the 300 block of Madison Street on the city’s west side, with the safety off.
The second, they said, a semiautomatic Glock Model 19 handgun. It turned up last week near the intersection of North Sumac Drive and Hyacinth Avenue, in a residential area. It had one 9 mm round in the chamber and 15 more in the magazine, police said. It was “fire-ready,” meaning the gun’s safety was off, Moore wrote.
Moore characterized both guns as apparently “discarded,” but Ratzlaff said in an interview that so far, police have no clear indication that either was used in a crime.
In both cases, residents discovered the guns and called police, Ratzlaff said.
Ratzlaff said police might never track them back to their owners.
The Glock is a model that’s considered the most common handgun in circulation in the U.S., a type that’s used by both civilians and police.
Ratzlaff speculated it’s possible that one or both were dropped by an owner inadvertently.
“It’s just unusual that we’ve had two (guns found on the street) now recently, in about a week. But we can’t link them to any crimes,” Ratzlaff said. “It could have been someone set their gun on their car, they’re going to the range or whatever. It could have fallen off a car. But, you know, usually people report that and say, ‘Hey, I’ve lost my gun,’ although it is embarrassing.”
In Wisconsin, it’s lawful for licensed residents to carry a concealed weapon that’s loaded.
It’s also legal for a Wisconsin gun owner to travel in a vehicle with a loaded gun, as long as they have a valid concealed carry permit, Ratzlaff noted.
Nicole, a resident of the east side neighborhood where police found the loaded Glock, said she’d seen the public alert from Moore on Tuesday, but she said she was unaware police had found a gun dropped near her house.
The woman asked The Gazette not to disclose her last name or the name of her street, citing concerns over her personal safety and security.
She said she hadn’t heard any talk from neighbors about a gun being found.
The closest thing to concern over criminal activity, Nicole also said, came recently when she and neighbors noticed that a group of people who neighbors didn’t know kept leaving the same car parked along their street.The people then headed north toward a major cross street nearby, she indicated.
Some neighbors had reported the activity to police as seeming suspicious.
But Nicole said she’s never seen or heard of any problems with gun violence or negligent care of loaded guns in her neighborhood.
“It really surprises me, because I know at least one police officer lives in this same neighborhood,” she said.