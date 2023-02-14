JANESVILLE — The Janesville Police Department has awarded three officers Chief’s Commendations for jointly working to identify the suspect in a Jan. 21 shots-fired incident.
Officers Joshua Johnson, Jonathan Williams and Matthew Schieve each received a Letter of Commendation.
On Jan. 21, around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Pearl Street for a report of gunshots. About 30 minutes later, another report of gunshots came in, this time in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
During the initial investigation, three shell casings were located. A female, later identified to be Leonora Blakely and known to have been on Pearl Street, was found on Harvard Drive and arrested on a probation violation. She was suspected to be involved in both shots-fired incidents but there wasn’t enough information to arrest her in connection with those, police said.
Officers Joshua Johnson, Jonathan Williams, and Matthew Schieve went to Harvard Drive, where a shell casing was located that matched the first incident. Officers Schieve and Williams gained additional intelligence from Blakely and along with Officer Johnson, conducted a search of a residence. This yielded two handguns, including one that was stolen. Officer Johnson processed the evidence.
The following day, Officer Williams interviewed the suspect and she confessed to being involved in one of the shootings and also confessed to buying, possessing and trying to sell both guns as a convicted felon.
“Their actions together showed great teamwork and initiative. Using limited information, they immediately began working these cases, which resulted in an arrest for multiple firearm related charges and taking two guns off of the street,” a police department release said. “Their performance and dedication is deeply appreciated and respected by the police department and the community. They strongly support the mission of the Janesville Police Department.”
