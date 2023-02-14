JVG_230214_CHIEF01

Janesville police officers Joshua Johnson, Johnathan Williams, and Matthew Schieve received a Chief’s Commendation for their combined efforts in investigating a Jan. 21 shots-fired incident.

 Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE — The Janesville Police Department has awarded three officers Chief’s Commendations for jointly working to identify the suspect in a Jan. 21 shots-fired incident.

Officers Joshua Johnson, Jonathan Williams and Matthew Schieve each received a Letter of Commendation.

