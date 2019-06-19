The state Assembly on Tuesday honored a Janesville police officer for his efforts to raise money for a seriously ill child.

As The Gazette reported in January, officer Justin Stubbendick raised money to help pay for medical treatment for 4-year-old Isaac Johnson, who suffers from a stage 4 cancer called neuroblastoma.

Looking to continue that effort, Stubbendick contacted a fellow officer at Craig High School. As a result, the senior class decided to make Isaac the beneficiary of its annual fundraiser, which raised $10,000.

Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, nominated Stubbendick for the Hometown Hero Award.

Kolste gave a brief speech on the Assembly floor Tuesday, praising Isaac’s courage and the efforts of the students and Stubbendick. Isaac and his family, officers Stubbendick and Brian Foster and three Craig students were there.

“This was truly a community effort, and these individuals make me proud to call Janesville home,” Kolste said.

Money is still being raised on the “Isaac Strong” Go Fund Me page.